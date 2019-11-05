In response to the Oct. 20 letter from Jon Elmendorf of Houston, Texas: It is clear you see Corvallis as a place worthy of disrespect and insult. I was raised in the South, spending part of my childhood in Texas. My parents were politically conservative. My mother taught me that when visiting someone's home if I encountered something I didn't care for or agree with I best keep that to myself. To confront and insult my host was to engage in ugly and trashy behavior. You may feel smug at having put a bunch of "left coast liberals" in their place with your letter. I wonder what your mother would think of that letter and the boy who wrote it.
Sam Curd
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Corvallis (Oct. 24)