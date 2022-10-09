Letter: Writer projects own faults on opponent

There is a pitfall in intellectual discourse called the “projection fallacy” where, in short, the presenters project their own faults and errors onto their opponent.

Ronald Garnett's Sept. 18 letter fits that description to a T. Mr. Garnett first dithers on about Democrats embrace secularism, saying it is “a gateway politic to a tyrannical collectivism, socialism at its harshest.” He then goes on to say Dems fear of individual rights and that we worship big tech and big corporations.

It turns out that the proposition Mr. Garnett states is precisely backwards. For there is no greater collective that wants to crush individual liberties and level tyranny on America than Make America Great Again Republicans.

MAGA is trying to silence teachers and schools about the ever-confusing world of sexuality and gender identity, denying gender-affirming care, and take away voting rights by simply having ONE polling place in certain districts, i.e., areas where people of color live, and refuse to hold elections on the weekends when most people aren’t working.

And least we forget, there's the MAGA push to turning women into brood mares.

Garnett whines about secularism, something that that nation was founded on, but not one utterance about MAGA's embrace of the Christian Nationalism, illustrated by failed businesswoman Lauren Boebert, who said, “The church is supposed to direct the state.” Something that is completely unconstitutional.

It really looks like the Elephant with the bad Combover is marching toward Democide.

Greg Ranzoni

Albany