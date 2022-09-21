Letter: Writer intends to renew subscription

At age 11 in 1951, I had my first job: bicycle paper carrier for the afternoon Corvallis Gazette-Times.
It continued for several years, and I even ending up pulling press. Being a faithful follower/subscriber has now continued for 71 years.
I know it is difficult to financially maintain a daily newspaper. It is clear the paper is struggling and having to delete the cost of some items. In this case, it seems it is reducing its costs by eliminating items that are popular with their readers.
I intend to continue my subscription. Thank you.
Terry Barker
Corvallis