Letter: Writer hopes she can find candidates

I’ve voted Democrat all my life, and I’m now retired.

Today, like Tulsi Gabbard (Oct. 12, “Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calling it an ‘elitist cabal’”), I’m ready to leave the Democratic Party. I’m dismayed by the extremists’ ideas being promoted by the Democrats.

We need a new party that represents the majority of Americans, who want dialogue, consensus, fairness and common sense based on verifiable fact. Tulsi said it better than I can.

Promoting gender ideology in our schools that has no basis in scientific fact and stoking anti-white racism is enough for me to say, “I don’t want these people representing me.” I hope I can still find some candidates in November for whom I can vote in good conscience.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis