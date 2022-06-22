Letter: Writer had his rifles melted down

I gave my three rifles to be melted down.

Last year 45,000 people died from gun violence in the USA; ABC-TV news showed a flower for each of them in Washington, D.C. I need to do something to make a small difference. I am 76; all my old hunting buddies have gone to a better place.

I called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and asked if they would melt down my rifles so they could never hurt anyone. Just call 541-766-6858.

For the last 53 years, my rifles were kept in a locked metal gun safe in the garage, ammo in the bedroom closet, key in the underwear drawer. My 45-year-old daughter told me that as a child she always knew where the key was because she watched me every Saturday in October when I went deer hunting; also her big sister, brother, Steve, Mike and even Mason all knew the key’s location.

I do not want my grandchildren to be in my house with rifles, not as crazy as people are today — 17 kids and two teachers killed in Uvalde!

I cried a little; I will never see my rifles again. My very overused 7MM rifle from World War I that I got in October 1970 for $30 at the Ninth Street Bi-Mart, my Savage 30-30/12-gauge over-under from Les & Bob’s Sports, and lastly a bolt-action 30-0-6 Remington with Leupold scope: My best friend, Bob, willed it to me.

George Shaw

Corvallis

