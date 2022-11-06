Letter: Writer goofed based on wrong drawing

In reply to Mr. Kaestner (“Maybe not the truth about solar panels,” Oct. 13):

One solar panel schematic or flow drawing shows what appears to be a double-pole 20-amp breaker, but only one half delivers power; the other goes via a modem, I suppose to interface with the power company or a remote data panel.

Thus, I believed it was only 120 VAC via a single pole delivered by those panels.

However, there is another drawing with a small note showing 1.21 amps per panel with an integral 220-volt AC Miniverter.

So, I stand corrected: It is under 17 amps total, but at 220 VAC.

So, with that doubled voltage, the system does deliver pretty well with 14 large solar panels.

I am a retired electrical engineer, and fully understand watts, voltage and current, but I goofed based on the wrong drawing of my friend’s system.

I stand corrected, sorry.

Gary F. Hartman

Lebanon