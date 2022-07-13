Letter: Writer disagrees with 'As I See It'

I disagree with the narrow interpretation of some of the information presented in the As I See It submission of July 1 ("Proud to fight for LGBTQ+ freedom").

The writer is an organizer for Planned Parenthood. I used to be a strong supporter of this organization. I’ve since discovered that they are a major supplier of hormones and puberty blockers for children. It is legal in Oregon for a child to access these drugs at age 15 without parental permission.

Can we accept girls to be whatever they want to be without saying, “You must be trans” because they aren’t a stereotypical girl?

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis