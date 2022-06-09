Letter: Writer broken by police response

As a parent of children in the Corvallis School District, my heart is heavy with sadness for the families victimized by the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

My heart is with the entire country as we mourn a reality of safety that doesn’t exist. I am equally broken by the fact of the police response to the shooting: the 78 minutes of time that passed before children were rescued inside the classroom. I come to you to request a response from the police of Corvallis to ease our minds that the same thing would not, could not happen here.