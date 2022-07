Went out into the lovely, early, sunny summer morning and relished the fresh air.

Opened my newspaper and was slapped in the face by a front-page, full-half-page barbarous, disgusting photo (animal carcasses being burnt at the stake). Really? That’s all you could come up with?

You seem to be quite proficient at printing large photos of laughing children. Wouldn’t that have done?

Dorothy Nordyke

Corvallis