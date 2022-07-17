Letter: Would that we had restrained justices

Our Supreme Court needs an overhaul!

We have unelected justices appointed for life who are virtually unremovable. There are almost no restraints on their power. Recent appointees have been nominated by a treasonous would-be-dictator president who tried, and is still trying, to overthrow our democracy. They were selected because they are in his mode.

Justices should be elected; they should not be political appointees. They should represent the citizens of our nation.

Supreme Court terms should be for a finite time, just as legislative and executive terms are. Lifetime appointments are for totalitarian states and monarchies, not for democracies.

Courts should abide by precedent and not disturb settled matters. They should be reluctant to overturn the precedents of prior judicial decisions.

Judicial restraint is important. If a constitutional issue must be faced, a restrained judge will presume the constitutionality of government action and strike it down only if the constitutional violation is clear.

Justices who lie to Congress during their confirmations, such as claiming respect for precedence and judicial restraint when they demonstrate they don’t, should be removed from office. If they are not, lying to Congress is not a crime.

Would that we had restrained justices today!

John S. Dearing

Corvallis