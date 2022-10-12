Letter: Would Republicans make a difference?

Inflation is a major issue for voters, and the response of much of the public is to blame the current administration, thinking that Republicans in Congress will make a difference.

Never mind that the problem is worldwide. A poll by the Washington Post also found that Americans trust Republicans more than Democrats in dealing with inflation and the economy.

But is that assumption justified? A study by the Joint Economic Committee of the Senate shows that since 1945, the economy and job growth have done better under Democrats than Republicans.

This difference in the economy favoring Democrats has held also for gross domestic product growth, deficit reduction, stock markets, inflation, recessions and income equality.

Just Google “economic performance under Democrats and Republicans” and you will find many links to strong evidence for this. Reasons for this are debated, but the data still refute the reverse assumptions about the economy held by the public.

Historically, the Republican mantra has been to cut both taxes and regulations to improve the economy, but since World War II, the actual data do not support this magical trickle-down thinking. There have been presidencies where the data went the other way (e.g., Carter and Reagan), but these were the exceptions.

The bottom line is that Republicans clearly cannot claim that they are better for the economy, and perhaps they are worse.

John E. Morris

Corvallis