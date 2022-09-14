Letter: Would pay more for good energy score

Why? Because it will cost less in utilities and will help slow down rapidly accelerating climate change.

Mayor Traber is right. He and the Corvallis councilors are elected to make decisions, including mandatory home energy scores, which is an excellent idea. I wish all sellers in Oregon would be required to provide that. Making this mandatory is likely to contribute to homeowners’ installing solar, new insulation and energy-efficient windows in older homes. The dire consequences of accelerating climate change override voluntary scores.