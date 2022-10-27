Letter: Would be on same track as Joe Biden

I believe the Oct. 7 As I See It by Tony Van Vliet (“It’s save the planet time!”) and Ronald Coffey’s Oct. 17 letter (“It’s time to save America, and planet”) are right on from my viewpoint and my 79 years of experience.

My favorite Republican was Abe Lincoln, and I was a devoted GOP advocate for almost 50 years. I proudly wore an “I like Ike” button in my teenage years, during the ‘50s and early ‘60s.

Then I saw a great change in the GOP in the last couple decades. Along came George W. Bush in the 2000s and his “bring ‘em on” attitude, which soured me. Sadly, the GOP is not the same as it was in Lincoln’s or Eisenhower’s time.

I pictured myself if I was president during Trump’s years, and saw only one thing I agreed with, which was the opioid drug crisis. Now I look at the present issues, such as building peace instead of war, immigration regulation instead of walls, and addressing climate change, to name a few.

If I were in Joe Biden’s shoes, I would be on the same track with most all his humanitarian efforts, both nationally and globally.

We need leadership to promote world peace, health care for all, moral leadership and clean energy to combat climate change (spoken by a tree hugger and pacifist). Vote for and support leaders who are for the people and a livable environment, not the almighty buck.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis