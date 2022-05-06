Letter: Work with staff to establish support

Kudos to the Majestic Theatre for its pivot to online performances and safety protocols during the pandemic.

The theater demonstrated the resilience and innovation necessary for the arts to survive. Why, then, was the theater’s request for support denied? “Fund the Majestic Theatre” is an action item in the city’s Strategic Operational Plan. What is the thinking here?

Do we need to show the city that the arts matter to us in Corvallis? Do we need to communicate our expectations that purveyors of art will receive adequate resources and compensation for their work? We already did that: Imagine Corvallis 2040.

I took part in the visioning process and vividly recall our conversations about the arts. We clearly stated that Corvallis wanted art — creativity, innovation and artistic design — infused and integrated into all of the city’s efforts, from capital projects to community programs to daily business. Those conversations are represented in the city’s vision as follows:

Corvallis cultivates an identity centered on arts, culture, recreation and celebration … where the arts and recreation are essential parts of the community’s economy, quality of life and sense of place. Arts, cultural experiences and recreational opportunities benefit from exceptional community support, are accessible to all community members, and make the city a regional destination.

I am reminding the city of its commitment to our community vision and its responsibility to value and support the arts. Please work with theater staff to establish full-time worker support for Majestic Theatre productions.

Laureen Hodges Urey

Corvallis

