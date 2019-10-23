Two days ago residents close to the Ponderosa Ridge development received a postcard telling them to "Slow down on NW Ponderosa Ave." It would be hard to speed along the hilly street that has been dug up at intervals to install culverts with the ditches loosely filled with rocks and that has construction vehicles blocking one lane. The postcard goes on to inform people who live on roads that access Ponderosa from the north that the street is now "a CLOSED construction area" (their caps) and that they use it "at residents' own risk."
Those of us who live on Deer Run, Covey Run, or 60th Street have no way of not driving on Ponderosa. We can't avoid their closed construction area. To go anywhere we either have to turn left at the end of our respective roads, eventually reaching the traffic light at Walnut, or turn right to go through Skyline West to the Fair Oaks extension. That section of Fair Oaks, recently constructed by the developer, is a narrow, curving road with a precipitous drop-off where there is no shoulder or guard rail. It will be a treacherous route this winter.
How on earth did the Corvallis Planning Commission come to allow an out-of-state developer to close a city street for six to nine months and turn it into a closed construction area, telling residents to use the street at their own risk?
Margaret Anderson
Corvallis (Oct. 12)