Letter: Wonderful way to spend an afternoon

On Sunday, Aug. 14, one of the biggest local events of the summer took place on the streets of Corvallis. It happened literally on the streets!

For four pleasant hours, delighted pedestrians of all ages and folks on wheels rolled, walked and roamed along 2 miles of closed city streets between Chintimini and Arnold parks. The parks were filled with music, color, dancing, family-friendly activities and refreshments. On sidewalks and driveways along the way, local residents offered fun and fascinating things to see, do and learn.

If you were there, you know what a great time it was! If you, like the newspaper staff, weren’t able to make it — trust me, it was a well-organized event and wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Karen Kos

Corvallis