Letter: Wonder if Zelenskyy and Putin will meet

You can spell their names with a V at the beginning, an R at the end, and an L, D and M somewhere in the middle.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, have some other similarities.

They are both very charismatic leaders who are popular with their own people. Each are powerful speakers. Putin was recently at his best in a speech to the Russian people during a celebration marking the anniversary of the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. He even shed a tear during his speech while quoting from the Bible.

Zelenskyy just showed off his skills in front of the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Germany. He individualized each speech with specifics to those countries and wowed his audiences to standing ovations.

Both men know the power of the media and how to run the public relations machine. They know that the world is watching. Zelenskyy tapes his own speeches and sends them out to news agencies, and welcomes reporters for interviews. Putin, on the other hand, rarely grants an interview and censors the media in Russia. He keeps the Russian people isolated from social media and outside news sources.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unique in his passionate honesty and sincere attempt to fight corruption. Vladimir Putin is not. Zelenskyy wants Vladimir Putin to meet with him and negotiate an end to this Russian invasion of Ukraine. I seriously wonder if the two will ever meet.

Benji Cato

Albany

