Letter: Women have never owned their bodies

The editorial page frequently features societal curmudgeons so confident of God’s meaning in the Bible that they may well have been there 3,500 years ago, taking dictation through sacred helmets, occasionally mansplaining God, saying what s/he really means.

Dozens of helmet-wearers, ergo, dozens of quite different Bibles. It’s clear, however, that none of the current mansplainers would include the Jerusalem Bible. Only 60 years old, it came from an earlier — grab your pearls — French translation. Men and women equal? Sacre bleu!

It is important to understand that, ever since the first laws governing a society were written down, women have been treated as chattel (non-real estate property). Hammurabi’s Code, written centuries before the various Old Testaments, highlights in no uncertain terms several things true then that are still true today. The rich get richer; the poor get poorer. The poor get punished; the rich get off.

And women? Property, slaves, concubines, preferably fertile maid-servants, all of them merely chattel.

Code 129. “If the wife of a man is caught lying with another, they shall bind them and throw them into the river (a common kind of punishment). If the owner of the wife chooses, he can rescue her.” Owner!

The current GOP platform strongly resembles Hammurabi’s Code. The GOP wants to continue the long tradition of owning women’s bodies and denying them rights. If women decided to try Lysistrata’s strategy, men would soon pass a law forbidding it. After all, women have never owned their bodies. Never. Ever.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis

