In Vice President Kamala Harris’ Jan. 22 speech about advancing abortion, she selectively quoted the Declaration of Independence, saying we all have the right to “liberty and happiness.”

Thus, she contends, abortion is a foundational right upon which our country is founded — and is under attack. Her logic is that abortion is essential to liberty and happiness, a dubious proposition for many reasons.

Curious, however, Harris omitted the first, and most crucial, element of Jefferson’s phrase “life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” In sum, she omits the right to life, an “unalienable right” that is “endowed” to all humans by their Creator (God). Harris also omitted God, not surprisingly.

Without the right to life, the other rights are moot. Liberty and happiness don’t matter if you’re not alive. Simple.

Yet our vice president refuses to acknowledge such moral and foundational reason. Ultimately, it seems, she doesn’t care about life, especially of innocent children, and our country’s mission.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis