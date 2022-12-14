Letter: Wind is free; all else costs money

An article in the Dec. 6 paper lauding the benefits of offshore wind energy ("Sales jumpstart floating, offshore wind power") insinuated that the residents of Block Island receive all of their electric power from five wind turbines, allowing them to shut down the diesel generators that had been supplying power.

This is a fiction the wind industry would like us to believe. The truth is that the wind turbines were part of a project that also included an undersea cable connecting the island to the mainland. This cable supplies power to the island during the times when the wind isn’t blowing.

The diesel generators would have been taken offline whether the turbines had been erected or not. In essence, the mainland grid is acting as a battery backup to the redundant and intermittently operating turbines.

These turbines were erected at great cost and for little benefit. The cable needed to be reburied soon after it was laid and four of the turbines were shut down last summer when cracks were discovered.

The cost of offshore wind may have dropped 60% since 2010, as the article states, but this is of little consolation to the residents of Block Island, who pay some of the highest electrical rates in the nation, almost three times the national average.

As the saying goes, “The wind is free … but everything else costs money.”

Bruce Martin

Corvallis