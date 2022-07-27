Letter: Will the minimums run concurrently?

I have been looking at the organized groups parading around in armed squads wondering just how that could be legal in Oregon. Turns out it isn’t.

First we have ORS 166.660 — Unlawful paramilitary activity. It is a Class C felony to get together, dress up, handle weapons and talk about injuring people or property “with intent to unlawfully employ such firearm, explosive or incendiary device or technique in a civil disorder.” It is a crime to get together to practice and plan to injure people or property.

When you see a paramilitary group in public, they claim they are doing nothing wrong. Their organized presence tells you they have committed the crime of illegal paramilitary activity, just as the drill team marching by tells you what the members have been doing for the past few weeks.

If you felt uncomfortable watching squads of Proud Boys or whoever marching around Portland or Salem, seething rage and armed to the teeth, it is because you were watching people show you in public the felonies they are committing in private.

If one of these thugs threatens anyone with physical harm for acting within their rights, that is the crime of Coercion — ORS 163.275, also a Class C felony.

If a person is threatening another, coercion, while armed with a firearm, then ORS 161.610 provides an opportunity to impose a five-year gun minimum.

When the armed gang shows up in public claiming exclusive use of public space, enforced with threats of firearms, they should be asking: Are the five-year minimums going to run concurrently or consecutively?

Robert Corl

Albany