Letter: Will status quo prevail as usual?

In a recent political ad, Betsy Johnson says something to the effect that she would help voters take back control of our state government. That sounded good to me.

But then it hit me like a bolt from the blue, what if people don't want to take back control of their government? What if they just want to maintain the status quo and let their elected officials do whatever they want?

A good example of this apathy was when voters voted down a $2B tax increase in Measure 97 only to have the Democrat's supermajority pass the tax increase anyway with HB3427, euphemistically called the Fund for Student Success.

Gov. Brown signed the bill and then, adding insult to injury, invoked an emergency procedure that prevented using our referendum system to put the bill back on the ballot.

So what did people say about this abrogation of our democratic system? Not much; most people seemed to be happy to let their duly elected representative do the thinking for them, even if it meant increasing taxes they did not want.

So now we have Tina and Val running again for the status quo and Betsy, Christina and Alek running for change and the reinstatement of our democracy. It will be interesting to see if the status quo prevails as usual.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis