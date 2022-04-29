Letter: Will proudly vote for Helen Higgins

I worked for Helen for six years, and I appreciated her commitment to creating a culture of inclusivity.

Helen led her team and organization to be mindful of the power of diversity to build a strong organization. When George Floyd was murdered, Helen encouraged me to hold a teen forum to allow youth of color to share their experience through their voice of being a youth of color in our community.

Helen walks the talk of diversity, equity and inclusion. Helen provided me as a person of color a safe and welcoming workplace. She invested in me to help me achieve my goals as a young professional woman of color.

She made a commitment to create a more inclusive community by working with others to bring free diversity training to nonprofit staff and board members, local elected officials and other community leaders. Her intent was to build our skills pertaining to talking about race and bias. This is how Helen works: She takes action to address persistent problems by working with others.

I am looking forward to having Helen represent our county, and especially the opportunity to have Helen continue to represent and create a platform for people like me to be actively encouraged to participate in our community in a way that makes us feel included. I will proudly vote for Helen Higgins in the Democratic primary, and I hope you all do too.

Camila Ballardo

Philomath

