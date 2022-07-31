Letter: Will our country be here in 150 years?

Human overpopulation is the greatest threat to life the world has faced. It is the root cause of the environmental crisis that will lead to mass extinctions.

If it is not reversed, all other measures to improve human life and prevent environmental disaster will fail. Articles about the environmental crisis rarely discuss overpopulation. Due to religious opposition, the United Nations avoids the topic.

World population estimates in billions: 1800, 0.96; 1900, 1.6; 2000, 6.1; 2022, 8; 2100, 10.4. This growth is unsustainable; it exceeds the carrying capacity of our planet. The U.S. population grows 1.7 million per year, largely due to relentless immigration.

As apex predators, we have no biological limit on growth. If we don’t use our intelligence to reduce our population, it will ultimately be reduced by environmental destruction, global warming, rising seas, drought, fires, increasingly severe storms, pollution, resource depletion, starvation, wars and other violence, uncontrolled immigration, and disease.

Many animal species, including possibly our own, will become extinct. Plant species will also disappear. In the past 40 years, 60% of wild animals are gone. Religion tells us “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it.” This edict is an abomination.

Some hold the myopic view that family size is a sacred choice that must be immune from outside interference. This must change. No dogma trumps our responsibility toward others.

Native Americans have lived in North America for at least 15,000 years. Will our country still be here in 15,000 years? In 150 years?

John S. Dearing

Corvallis