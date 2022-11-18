Letter: Will Israel ever be able to share land?

Will Israel ever be able to share the land with Palestinians and end the bloodshed?

Nonviolent protests have not worked, as in the case of Nabi Saleh.

Nabi Saleh was a peaceful Palestinian village until 1977, when Israeli settlers built Halamish on Nabi Saleh’s hill. There’s an Israeli army base next door. Settlers kept taking more land, finally confiscating Nabi Saleh’s generations-old natural spring.

Nabi Saleh started once-weekly peaceful protest marches trying to reach their spring, but they paid a horrifying price.

Ahed Tamimi’s book “They Called Me a Lioness” details continual arrests, detainments, beatings, maimings and deaths of her Nabi Saleh family — leading her to slap an Israeli soldier and spend eight brutal months in prison. It’s a compelling account of childhood terror.

Her father, mother, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins were in prison multiple times. Her aunt was killed when a soldier at her son’s trial pushed her down a flight of stairs. Her cousin took a bullet to the brain and was left with a caved-in skull and impaired function.

Israel regularly raids, and often occupies, Palestinians’ homes — always in the middle of night when the sleeping occupants are more vulnerable. Palestinian children are so terrified of these night raids that one 7-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest during a raid. (We fought the revolution to prevent Britain’s raiding and occupying our homes.)

Recent growth of desperate, fed-up, armed Palestinian youth groups will lead to slaughter, heartbreak, deaths — not the justice Palestine urgently needs.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany