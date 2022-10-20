Letter: Why writer's voting Kotek for governor

Reviewing legislative records of the candidates for governor, it’s amazing how similar Betsy Johnson and Christine Drazan are on critical issues, and how different they are from Tina Kotek.

One difference between Johnson and Drazan: Although Johnson voted against a bill preventing low-income families from being thrown onto the street during the pandemic, at least she can point to one accomplishment on homelessness (a single shelter). Drazan cannot.

Further, Drazan voted against cutting red tape to speed development of low-income housing and killed a bill to address the homelessness crisis. Kotek passed the legislation that Johnson and Drazan opposed (except the bill Drazan killed) and delivered funding for emergency shelters and affordable housing throughout the state.

Kotek, on the other hand, passed the legislation that Drazan opposed (except the bill Drazan killed), and delivered funding for emergency shelters and affordable housing throughout the state.

What they have said in debates also shows how Drazan and Johnson differ from Kotek. Both Drazan and Johnson want to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, side with health care industry CEOs over nurses and other workers vital to patient care, want to roll back the rules that protect our air and water, and both pledge to eliminate new funding for addiction treatment.

Kotek believes taxes should be fair and workers should be paid fairly. And she will protect our air and water, and funding for addiction treatment.

Tough talk and temper tantrums don’t get things done. Hard work does. That’s why I’m voting for Tina Kotek.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis