Benton County gets most of its revenue from property taxes, not landfill fees.

Why would our elected officials consider expanding Coffin Butte Landfill when landfills depress property values?

A meta-analysis from the Journal of Real Estate Research concluded that “large” landfills, landfills that accept 500 tons a day or more, depress property values by 13.7% near the landfill, with diminishing impact of 1.3% per mile. Benton County has the third-highest property taxes in the state.

Sure, Benton County gets paid to host this landfill, but how much does it cost county taxpayers today? What does it cost to resurface county roads or fill potholes caused by heavy garbage trucks and the tankers hauling leachate? Each tanker holds up to 6,000 gallons; that’s about 25 tons of toxic landfill juice per trip.

What about future costs? The landfill operator theoretically has to take care of the landfill for 30 years after it closes, but maintenance costs will continue far longer than 30 years.

Last year, the landfill operator reported that a cell (small pile of garbage) from 1977 generated 1.8 million gallons of leachate. 1977 was 46 years ago; back then, only about 80,000 tons a year were being landfilled. Today’s number is almost 1,100,000 tons a year.

When Republic Services has exhausted this landfill and put in its 30 years of maintenance, the county will be on the hook for keeping sump pumps running, leachate trucks hauling leachate somewhere, and paying for treatment. Is today’s revenue worth it?

Becky Merja

Corvallis