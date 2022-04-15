Letter: Why ruin downtown with scooters?

I am completely flummoxed by the Albany City Council’s decision to agree to test electric scooters. One need only reflect on the riding habits of many local bicyclists to see the oncoming disaster.

Many local bicyclists ride against traffic and on sidewalks, fail to obey traffic laws, and do not wear helmets. Fortunately, most of them know how to ride a bicycle and do not abandon their conveyances around town.

Electric scooters will be the newest fad for scofflaws. The expense will be a minimal deterrence to abuse. Pedestrians will have a greater need for helmets than the scooter riders, abandoned scooters will need to be collected by someone, and this is yet another avoidable source of complaints for our police to deal with.

Albany is not Portland, Seattle or San Francisco. The downtown business district is compressed, convenient and offers ample parking. It is also a pleasant place to stroll, shop, walk the dog and dine. Why would one want to ruin it with a bunch of deadly or discarded electric scooters that the majority of us neither need nor want?

Kenneth R. England

Albany

