Letter: Why isn't it good enough for a baby?

I wrote to the paper a few months ago about abortion, but it wasn't published, so I will try to sanitize this one a bit.

Can anyone tell me how many people the state of Oregon put to death in the last 10 years? None. Now can you tell me how many abortions were performed from 2009 to 2019? Take a guess. 90,685. So compared to sanctioned executions, there were a whole lot more abortions.

Human life begins at conception. From the moment fertilization takes place, the child’s genetic makeup is already complete. Including sex, hair color, height and other aspects. The only thing the embryo needs to become a fully functional being like any other egg is time to grow and develop.

Remember the Sixth Commandment stated, “Thou shalt not kill.” So if that commandment is good enough for convicted murderers, then why isn’t it good enough for an innocent baby?

Roger Shaputis

Sweet Home