Letter: Why is the city being disloyal?

My name is Gabriella, and I am a regular volunteer at the Majestic Theatre, as well as an active Corvallis community member.

I read the article about Jimbo Ivy and I have something to say. The city has shown its true colors this weekend. The city has shown that its loyalty lies with its own interests and not the interests of the community it supposedly serves. To fire someone who is providing the truth to those who asked and saying it was due to disloyalty to the city is absolutely ridiculous.

The fight for our city and community programs does not stop with the removal of Jimbo Ivy. There is a vast array of supporters of the Majestic and other city programs who are not finished being heard. I and many others personally spoke out at two separate City Council meetings regarding the city budget.

We will continue to advocate for the wonderful programs that elicit joy and passion from our community and have touched the hearts of many who are involved. I have worked with other volunteers who have stated the Majestic has helped them have a positive outlet in their lives when they were in very dark places. This is something that I truly believe in, as someone who works in the mental health field.

Trying to reduce the programs at the Majestic would be wholly against the interests of the community that votes for the City Council seats, so why is the city being disloyal to us?

Gabriella Valdez

Corvallis