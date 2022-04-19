Letter: Why Helen Higgins for commissioner?

The person we elect as the next Benton County commissioner will help set policy that could impact our community — and our lives — for decades. Here’s why I’m casting my vote for Helen Higgins:

• Helen’s experience as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, and as a former school board member, positions her to be uniquely aware of the issues facing our young people. Helen will be a fierce advocate for our youth.

• Helen is a practical business manager. Her experience at H-P, and as a board member for the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, gives her insight into the needs of business. She understands the importance of maintaining cost controls while helping to build a vibrant local economy.

• Helen is willing to learn. Her volunteer work for Leadership Corvallis and the City Club of Corvallis demonstrates her willingness to understand the many complex issues facing our community. She is not a one-issue candidate, but will work to improve all of our lives.

• Helen will bring people together to get things done.

I’ve worked with both primary candidates and believe them to be individuals of good character who want the best for all residents of the county. Yet I think Helen is the person with the experience, drive and connections to move our community forward.

Please join me on May 17 in voting for Helen Higgins as Benton County’s next county commissioner.

Stacy Mellem

Corvallis

