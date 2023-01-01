Letter: Why do we need a natural gas ban?

It seems to me that the Corvallis City Council should approve the 10-year franchise agreement with NW Natural.

The argument that we can do without gas anytime in the near future is erroneous. Currently (as of 2020), 48% of the electricity used in Oregon is from coal and natural gas. That percentage has been growing.

Certainly, at the margin any additional electricity needed here will come from gas generation for the foreseeable future, including the 10-year period of the agreement.

So banning gas hookups would result in the electricity substituted for direct gas heat, water heating, clothes drying and cooking, coming from gas-fired generation. This generation would use significantly more gas than the direct use.

If your goal is to reduce carbon emissions, direct gas is best for now and the foreseeable future.

Solar and wind generation is not a significant source and of course is intermittent, requiring backup use of gas and coal. One cannot by fiat override nature and physics by proclaiming we should quickly eliminate the direct use of natural gas. Some are also advocating for a ban on new gas hookups.

But you should realize there is a majority out here who are not following these issues but would like to have reliable energy sources over the coming years, and not wishes based on technology and infrastructure that do not currently exist.

If eliminating natural gas is such a good idea, why is a government ban necessary?

Larry Stover

Corvallis