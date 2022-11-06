Letter: Why do we have to expand our dump?

I’ve lived in Corvallis since 1972. Since then, growth has been flowing northward.

Adair Village is planning some major building expansions, the jail and courthouse are trying to burst the northern seams of the Corvallis city limits. What doesn’t make sense is why Coffin Butte Landfill, with our population growth, has to take in trash from Linn, Lane, Lincoln, Polk and Marion counties, as well as Portland. Only 12% of the trash is from Benton County.

Why do we have to cater to the Phoenix-based company that’s running this show? I may have only around 20 more years here, but I want Corvallis to have a good future after I’m gone. Why do we have to keep expanding our dump? Surely those other counties could come up with another location for their refuse.

While I am at it, I suggest that Republic Services put out clear instructions as to exactly what to recycle so we can reduce our carbon footprint. Post it in the newspaper, in schools, the library and apartment complexes and to newcomers, so less will end up in our landfill.

Hilary White

Corvallis