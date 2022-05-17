Letter: Why did staff withhold approach?

Benton County Commissioners are being pushed by county staff to ink a 10-year garbage-hauling agreement with Republic Services.

During the April 19 public hearing, members of the public and some commissioners expressed concern about the 10-year length of the agreement renewal, but county counsel said they were “handcuffed” by existing ordinance.

That is simply not true. BCC Chapter 23.310 (1), Term of Franchise or Permit, says that the term of the collection franchise should be 10 years unless the board finds a longer- or shorter-term agreement is in the public interest.

Why did staff withhold this alternative approach from the commissioners? There is a lot of controversy in our community right now about Republic’s vision for solid waste management. A shorter-term agreement would give more room for growing the community engagement process and collaborating with Corvallis and Philomath on services and options for additional service providers. That’s clearly in the public interest.

Republic Services is a corporate giant that wants to massively expand our local dump. For them, a 10-year hauling agreement now would make it more difficult for the county to change future service requirements, and it will lock out other competitive service providers. For county staff, simply renewing a 10-year agreement is easier to manage. But it is not in the best interest of county residents.

Mark Yeager

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0