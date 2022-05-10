Letter: Why budget cuts with levy in place?

In 2019, a local option levy was approved by Corvallis voters.

A key component of this levy was additional funding to support the Majestic Theatre. The propaganda for the levy explicitly threatened cancellation of all Parks and Recreation Department services, and termination of 376 employees.

The levy passed with 73% support because we value these assets, programs and employees as part of what makes Corvallis special. Rarely do I vote for tax increases, but because of my ties to the community, particularly the Majestic, I voted “yes.”

Now the city seeks to reduce Majestic funding. From information available from the Benton County website, Corvallis property values have increased roughly 50% between 2019 and 2021. The original levy estimated revenue of $5 to $6 million annually. Using basic math, recent property value increases should bring in an estimated $7.5 to $9 million annually, $2.5 to $3 million over original expectations, and this will continue to rise.

The last two years saw many of the facilities and programs supported by levy funds reduced or canceled while collection of the levy was unaffected. It is incomprehensible why budget cuts are even being proposed with this levy in place. Was there a diversion of funds to projects unrelated to the levy? We taxpayers are owed an explanation of how the money earmarked in the levy has been spent.

As a Majestic supporter, I am angered that the apparent mismanagement of funding will result in the loss of extremely talented people from the Majestic family.

Scott Southard

Corvallis

