Letter: Why aren't we doing something productive?

Corvallis is 165 years old. In that time what has the city, its elected officials and city planners done for the least of us?

We have homeless people. There has and always will be. It's a global thing and not indicative to this area. What has this city done to address them? What are their big plans to help the least of us? Are there any?

We have plans on how to move them around, how to arrest them, how to inconvenience them how to make sure they can't settle down in one area. We have a budget for the police to patrol cite and post "illegal camping" all throughout the city.

Weekly they're moved, their camps are leveled and all the items are either thrown away or stored for them to reclaim if they do. There is also a budget to replace the tents tarps, sleeping bags, heaters, coolers and other items lost during the move.

We not only pay for them to be moved but to also furnish them with the things to start camping again. I wonder how much the city and the taxpayers spend to do this on a weekly basis.

How about we take that money and build tiny houses so that in a few years we could give hope to those we oppress. Why aren't we doing something productive that shows we accept these people and give them the chance to step up and out of homelessness instead of treating them the way we do?

Andrew Flath

Corvallis