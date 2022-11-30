Letter: Why add cost to selling a home?

Home cost: common sense out the door.

Let’s make Corvallis the most expensive home market in Oregon once again! One more way to keep out low- to medium-income people from this utopia we call Corvallis by using bureaucracy.

Why are our council members wasting time, energy and money (time is money) by complicating and adding cost to selling a home when there is such a simple solution that costs nothing?

Common sense tells me that buyers can ask for a year’s worth of electric and gas bills if it’s important to them. Heck, make it mandatory to provide this information, so the information available is true and exact, instead of creating a new job allowing someone to guess at what the cost will be and giving homes some arbitrary score value when very few homes are exactly the same.

We all get utility bills; past statements for every property, going back several years, are available at no cost. These numbers list what it actually will cost to heat and cool the home you are looking at, and isn’t that what is really important?

Or perhaps it is more important to create more waste and another program for some special interest group to gloat about and feel they need a pat on the back for creating. It’s our money; stop wasting it and making things cost more!

Open your eyes; this is a classic example of why there are getting to be more and more extremists out there.

K Callis

Corvallis