Letter: Why add complexity to transactions?

I am all in favor of home energy efficiency, but it seems to me that the proposed home energy score requirement to sell a house needs considerable refinement.

Mandating an audit costing from $150 to $200 is hardly the way to make houses more affordable, and there are alternatives that could be equally helpful and much cheaper, or even free. And once a test is mandatory, it is unlikely that the price will go down.

Our house, for example, has no gas line, is totally electric, including heating and an electric car, but with our photovoltaic solar panels, our total electric bill last year came to $888. If we wanted to sell, why could we not just furnish the past year’s electric bills to the buyer? People who also burn gas could furnish both gas and electric bills.

Why add unnecessary complexity to real estate transactions?

Paul deLespinasse

Corvallis

