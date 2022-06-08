Letter: Who will say no to Putin's intention?

Who will say nix to Vladimir Putin’s intention of recreating the USSR?

His warning of unpredictable consequences to nations helping the beleaguered people of Ukraine needs to be countered by, “There will be the predictable consequence of retribution in kind” for any escalation of his ruthlessness. Joe Biden needs to make clear to Putin that he should immediately renounce his outlandish intent, cease hostilities, withdraw Russian forces from all unoccupied areas of Ukraine, and submit to a binding negotiation.

Should he reject such an offer and continue this mindless display of bravado, he should be led to consider the ultimate outcome of the Russian military forces’ dwindling might when pitted against a unified opposition, and how he would be remembered in the annals of Russian lore within the Kremlin. A stone-walled area of 90 acres in Moscow, the Kremlin dates back to the 15th century, when it replaced the 12th-century wooden-walled one.

As the political and administrative center of Russia, it would likely be a target. Yet much within the historic walls is a treasure of great significance to the Russian people. The cathedral within the walls, for example, displays icons from as early as the 12th century.

Were Putin to persist with his madman’s dream, the inevitable conclusion — after untold suffering worldwide — would be a 90-acre open space in Moscow where the Kremlin stood for eight centuries. Little satisfaction will be derived anywhere by naming that space Putin’s Folly Memorial Park, but his stupidity needs to be remembered.

Mike Wolf

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0