Letter: Who will be there for EV workforce?

I had a vision while peering into a bowl of tomato soup.

It came as a swirling, murky line of disjointed letters, but then formed into a question: “Who will build all the electric cars it will take to affect climate change?”

Automotive companies don’t build cars, people do. And if in a future forced by governmental legislation, resource manipulation and coercion, we are made to drive $60,000 electric vehicles, who’s going to build them all?

The Green New Steal, uh, Deal, in its buildup to renewable energy sources has cut its own throat. It’s going to ask people with Ford F-150 salaries and budgets to build vehicles they will never be able to afford for the elitist, rich, liberal greenies.

And by the time a workforce is needed to build the infrastructure and facilities for high-end EVs, solar panels and other renewable resources, who’s going to be there?

Imagine having to pick from a work force of Greta Thunbergs who bring more attitude than ability, to say nothing of people who have been taught for years in public schools that a positive work ethic is a sign of white racism.

The problem with the Green New Pill, uh, Deal, is that it doesn’t have the personnel knowledgeable in committing to causes other than themselves.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis