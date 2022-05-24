Letter: Who benefits from starvation, death?

Choose wisely!

Who benefits from starvation, sickness and death?

From promoting hate, fear and violence?

From the actions of liars, cheaters and thieves?

From war, destruction and crimes against humanity?

From damaging and destroying our shared environment?

From privatizing public utilities, institutions and natural resources?

From denying Americans a voice in our government?

From politicizing personal characteristics, decisions and beliefs?

From forcing women to have children?

From prohibiting expressions of gender, sexuality and love?

From overconsumption, disease and unhealthy habits?

From maintaining the status quo and contributing to the oppression of others?

You decide! So before you cut off your nose to spite our face, consider who benefits. Billions of dollars spent on mitigating disasters, damages and extinctions, or developing sustainable infrastructure, actions and communities.

If you prefer the second choice, do your best to vote for the greater good with your ballot, dollars and time. Refuse to support politicians, businesses and groups that view natural resources (including people) as commodities to be bought and sold for their benefit.

Instead, vote only for entities that promote all voices, healthy choices and diverse lifestyles. And together we will create a better future for our ecosphere.

Susan Salafsky, 500 Women Scientists

Corvallis

