Letter: Where's the call for responsibility?

Where is the outrage and call for responsibility for the male participation in these unwanted pregnancies?
Patricia Bishop
Corvallis
For years my dog and I have enjoyed strolling through our city parks and enjoying the peace and solitude.
As a longtime advocate for universal health care, I never thought Medicare for everyone would be a bad thing.
County officials want us to spend more tax dollars for a new jail, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.
Why do we allow our politicians to be so openly permissive on guns?
Let me add to your endorsement for mid-valley summertime events (June 17 editorial, “Celebrating the return of summer events”).
The first days of the Jan. 6 committee hearings have brought some things into sharp relief, at least for me.
I am all in favor of home energy efficiency, but it seems to me that the proposed home energy score requirement to sell a house needs consider…
A very big thank-you to the Oregon State University baseball team, players and coaches for an amazing season!
Oregon’s serious homelessness issue unfortunately has only increased throughout the recent years.
Republicans are correct when they claim that guns aren’t the real problem, but they’re wrong about what is.
