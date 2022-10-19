Letter: Where is the love for our country?

In a few days, all registered voters in Oregon will be receiving their ballots for the November general election.

It’s time for each of us to decide just whom we will be voting for.

Looking back over my 86 years makes me wonder where we went wrong. Where is the love for our country? Where is our fellowship for community? Where is the compassion for our neighbors? And where are our morals?

I believe we have an obligation to provide “a more perfect Union” for the future of our descendants, our grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and beyond.

When it comes to my ballot, I will not vote for anyone who is revengeful, deceitful, treasonous, an outright liar or wannabe dictator. And I will not vote for a candidate who is a puppet of someone who is.

I encourage you to give serious thought toward the United States of America you want your descendants to be proud of, and mark your ballot accordingly.

Wayne H. Anderson

Albany