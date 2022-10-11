Letter: When did OSU logo change to yellow O?

I didn't know that Oregon State changed their logo to the green and yellow O!
Robert Keith
Corvallis
This year voters have two choices for Linn County Sheriff — the current Sheriff, Michelle Duncan and Deputy Raymond. We need to carefully cons…
If there was one value of universal importance to our ancestors, it was merit. Growth and achievement were to be earned through discipline and…
Watched the debate among candidates for Oregon governor. Well done. As far as I can tell Tina Kotek will follow the path of Kate Brown to incr…
The Linn County Sheriff’s contest is about as uneven as I have ever seen.
We have a chance this November to pass an important bill relating to gun safety. Measure 114 will not take away anyone’s guns but it will requ…
Voters in Albany Ward 1, I strongly urge you to vote for Greg Hamann for City Council.
I have read the two profiles about the candidates for Linn County sheriff. Thanks for printing them. I am supporting Sherriff Duncan.
It’s time for people in Ward I to have a city councilor that can help lead Albany forward in a positive and inclusive manner.
What's happening with Corvallis Transit is a lesson in what happens when employers expect to hire experts at entry-level wages. And they're hu…
In 2020 we took a newspaper reporter and a photographer to see some logging messes in the McDonald Research Forest. The reporter said whenever…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.