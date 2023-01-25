Letter: What's that saying about 'loose lips?'

As a junior staff officer for a U.S. Marine Corps artillery battalion and later regiment, I was assigned the additional Classified Material Control Custodian duty.

I was responsible for the inventory, security and safeguarding of every document labeled confidential and above. I knew the location of every document that left my control and was held responsible for its return and securing.

The documents under my control were locked in a vault, some in a safe within the vault. Any document released from my control was signed out by an officer with the proper clearance and access, and all documents were returned at the end of the day or stored in another secure location.

So, what is my point? One would reasonably expect classified material handled by the president, vice president and White House staff to be at least as well controlled as it is in a Marine battalion.

The mishandling of classified documents by our former and current presidents will be properly adjudicated. However, it would appear that there is also a systemic problem that needs to be addressed.

What’s that old saying about “loose lips?” Ah, yes, they “sink ships.”

Kenneth R. England

Albany