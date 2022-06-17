Letter: What we should do for child safety

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, this one in Uvalde, Texas, I wanted to run through what we should and should not be doing to ensure the safety of our children.

Things American students do not need right now:

Metal detectors. They’re not effective, would not prevent a shooter and would serve to harass students.

Student resource officers; the school-to-prison pipeline starts with police in schools.

Armed military people or veterans patrolling school grounds. This is alarming, intimidating and potentially dangerous.

Armed teachers. This is a popular one, but what’s next? We want them to arrest students too? If this becomes the norm, hopefully at least teachers will have police salaries and budgets.

More active shooter training sessions. The Uvalde shooter went to school in the age of these sessions, and they are traumatic to children.

What they need:

Local and federal government that will end rotating doors of gun laws, unchecked private sales, a national red flag law, raise the age to own guns to 21 for both handguns and long rifles (including private sales), national background checks, mandatory safety training sessions for owners, mandatory home storage dual locks (gun safe, trigger lock), biannual recertification for concealed-carry permits, a robust, effective assault weapons ban that is annually updated.

Owning a gun is a privilege for those who obey the law. They get to keep their guns; owning a gun should come with all the bureaucracy of owning a driver’s license.

Cordero Reid

Lebanon

