Letter: What restoration means to the writer

I read the Interfaith Voices column “What does restoration mean to Christians? What should it?” (Peter J.H. Epp, Dec. 10).

As a Christian, this is what restoration means to me. My mom studied the Holy Bible from her youth and attended multiple churches. She told me how she knew, from reading the Bible, that Jesus Christ would restore his church again to the earth before his second coming (the Rapture) and it would have prophets and apostles.

She would pray, “Heavenly Father, if thy son Jesus Christ’s church has been restored again to the earth in my lifetime, then please lead me to it. I want to be a member of his restored church.”

Her search ended when she met missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She knew, through the Holy Spirit, that what they taught her rang true to her soul and confirmed what she had learned from reading the Bible.

My parents were baptized by immersion into the restored Church of Jesus Christ. I have been blessed to have been raised and baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ.

I know in the year 1820, God the father and his son, Jesus Christ, appeared to the Prophet Joseph Smith to initiate the restoration of the Lord’s Church. Our current prophet, Russell M. Nelson, introduced in the April 2020 General Conference “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.”

Rebecca Eigel

