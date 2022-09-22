 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What prompted all these changes?

  • 0
Letters Stock

Pretty soon the newspaper will be the “Flyer.” How can you downsize anymore? The rubber band and/or the plastic bag is the only thing that holds this newspaper in the delivery box.

Since the newspaper is getting smaller … so should the price! You need a magnifying glass to see the comics, you need a Ph.D. to solve the L.A. Times crossword puzzle (bring back the daily crossword puzzle or alternate them), you need a QR code reader to read some sports … does everyone have a QR code reader app? 

We keep our subscription cause we like a hardcopy newspaper and to help the newspaper delivery people keep their job. Were all these changes due to a customer survey or just done behind closed doors or the new editor?

Debbie Lauer

Corvallis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News