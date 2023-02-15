I generally just skim or ignore the anti-Republican hit pieces that appear almost daily in the paper. Nearly all are by Associated Press polemicists posing as journalists.

Occasionally, though, we get such an entry from another source. The article “Polls show Hunter Biden probe risks blowback” (Feb. 7) came from Bloomberg, not AP, and unlike a lot of AP pieces it resonated with me.

Bloomberg is right: Most voters don’t care about the Hunter Biden probe. The midterm elections also showed us that most voters aren’t much concerned over the weaponization of the FBI and the Department of Justice or the collusion of social media to bury Hunter’s laptop story prior to the election.

They’re also not very worried about Afghanistan, nor the disaster on our borders. My guess is that despite recent events, most are not overly concerned about China.

What moves voters is pocketbook issues such as inflation and taxes. A growing number is also concerned with the woke indoctrination happening in our schools and exploding crime rates. And there is the abortion issue, especially among younger voters Republicans will need in order to win a national election.

I’m solidly Republican, but I fear the GOP has become oblivious to the political reality that the country has taken a left turn. Party leaders must start focusing on what really matters to most voters if they hope to win in 2024.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield