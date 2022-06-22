Letter: What is this bucket of unstated sins?

The “Who made this mess???” political cartoon on the June 14 opinion page states the question, but doesn’t answer it.

Well drawn, but it implies that the president with a brush full of gunk and gunk all over the ground, and Uncle Sam is to blame. However, any president has only so much ability to govern without the backup of 500 other voices in the chambers of D.C.

Putin, COVID-19, Big Oil, Republicans, MAGA, the Ukraine War and big corporations are listed, but my question is, what did the president do or not do that’s not in the list above that caused this mess? There is so much gunk flow from previous administrations that trickles down to this one.

Now I’m not a huge fan of this president, but he’s what we have and he is better than the last one by a good margin in my estimation. But the cartoonist has labeled the bucket “Biden Policies” and doesn’t say what they are. Yet he lists a lot of the world’s problems that the president claims are not his fault. So what’s in the bucket? What is this bucket list of unstated sins?

Gerald Prueitt

Lincoln City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0